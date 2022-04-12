Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,539 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Hologic worth $76,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

