Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 182,144 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 182,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Insulet worth $72,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,443,000 after buying an additional 343,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Insulet by 48.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $203,619,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 483.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $258.14 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,122.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.