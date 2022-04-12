Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,392 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.84% of CareDx worth $68,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 193,535 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,886,000 after buying an additional 240,415 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,093,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,806. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

