Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $82.17 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,207,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 99,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Corning worth $82,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

