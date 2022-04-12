Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $78.86 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,030 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $78,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

LBRDK opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $132.58 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

