Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,037,971 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Plug Power worth $74,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,322,000 after acquiring an additional 741,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 765,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,075,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,773,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,298,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Shares of PLUG opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

