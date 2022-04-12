Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Down 97.7% in March

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 1,323,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 70,976,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,562,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. Sugarmade has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Sugarmade Company Profile

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants.

