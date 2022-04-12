Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Down 97.7% in March

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 1,323,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 70,976,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,562,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. Sugarmade has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Sugarmade Company Profile (Get Rating)
