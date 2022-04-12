Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.73

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 4600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

SPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $375.41 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,306,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

