Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $292.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.18.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE:SYK traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,090. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.21 and a 200-day moving average of $261.32.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

