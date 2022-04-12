StockNews.com Upgrades Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) to “Strong-Buy”

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,449,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

