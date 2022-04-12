StockNews.com Lowers Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 211,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 983,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

