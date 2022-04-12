StockNews.com Downgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.00.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares during the period.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.