StockNews.com Downgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

