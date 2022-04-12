StockNews.com Downgrades Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

IMO opened at $50.14 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

