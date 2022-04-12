StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTEK. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 5.53. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

