StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley upped their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $9.89 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

