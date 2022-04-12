Stifel Nicolaus Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Target Price to C$106.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.66.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

