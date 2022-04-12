Steve D. Cooper Sells 30,000 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $141,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.
About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.