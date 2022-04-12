Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $4.77 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and $312.91 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.90 or 0.11821001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00213920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00194182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,928 coins and its circulating supply is 24,730,886,915 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

