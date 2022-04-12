Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$56.64 Average PT from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.64.

STLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Stelco alerts:

TSE:STLC traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$50.50. 205,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,106. Stelco has a one year low of C$28.62 and a one year high of C$56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

About Stelco (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.