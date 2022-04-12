Stealth Price Tops $0.0410 on Top Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $230.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003562 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

