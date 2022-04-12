State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 488 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $72,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.07. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.22 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.