State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,704 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,982,000 after buying an additional 64,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Shares of PAG opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

