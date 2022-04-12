State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $3.03 Million in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,574,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $101,839,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,576,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,680 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,445,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $56,738,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DNB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

