State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CHNG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

