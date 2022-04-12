SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target Increased to SEK 83 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

