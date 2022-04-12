Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Spotify Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.54.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $118.20 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $207.96.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

