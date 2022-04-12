Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 102,285 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

