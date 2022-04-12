Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $14.43. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 289 shares traded.

SRAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $180,278,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

