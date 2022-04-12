Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spire invests systematically to enhance the reliability of operations and efficiently serve an expanding customer base. The utility is inclined toward utilizing technologies for advancing operations to improve its service and reduce costs. The company plans to lower methane emissions by 73% within 2035 from 2005 levels. The utility has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term obligations. The company continues to boost its shareholder value through dividend hikes. Shares of Spire have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Yet, adherence to environmental laws and expenses to protect pipelines might escalate expenses. Dependence on its subsidiaries to meet all financial needs also acts as a headwind. Spire’s operations are exposed to cyber security risks, thereby maximizing the chances of misuse of confidential data.”

Get Spire alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.22.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.