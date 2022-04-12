Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

