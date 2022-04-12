Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,591 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.