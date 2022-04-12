South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 2.8%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 642,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 343,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.