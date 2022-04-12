South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 2.8%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 642,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 343,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.90.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (CVE:STS)
