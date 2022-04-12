Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.72

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.72 and last traded at $91.91, with a volume of 29405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

