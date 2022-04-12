Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $29,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,204,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,776,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.20. 12,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,112. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SONY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

