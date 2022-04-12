SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ SLGC opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. SomaLogic has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that SomaLogic will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SomaLogic (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

