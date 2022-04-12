Smith Group Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228,400 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

