Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. Skillz posted sales of $83.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $400.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.97 million to $401.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $467.65 million, with estimates ranging from $456.55 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup dropped their price target on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 193,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.81. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

