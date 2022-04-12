Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €187.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($203.26) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($129.35) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($211.96) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €167.53 ($182.10).
Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €121.80 ($132.39) on Monday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €103.70 ($112.72) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($185.11). The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €136.42 and a 200 day moving average of €144.70.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
