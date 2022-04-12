Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($173.91) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($203.26) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($129.35) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €162.53 ($176.66).
Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €121.80 ($132.39) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €103.70 ($112.72) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($185.11). The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €136.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
See Also
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.