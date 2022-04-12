Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will post $117.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.80 million and the highest is $129.54 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $82.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.30. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $50.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

