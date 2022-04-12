SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $785,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $170,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SiTime stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.99. 254,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.52. SiTime has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

