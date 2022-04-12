Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $294.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.49. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $254.06 and a 1-year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

