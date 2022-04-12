Sigma Planning Corp Sells 988 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $388.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $350.99 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.