Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,682 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,967.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 201,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 196,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

