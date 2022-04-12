Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.