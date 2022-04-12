Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

EFV opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

