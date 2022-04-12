Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $101.07 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.22.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

