Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 16,012 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.

