Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,241 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $226.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,092 shares of company stock valued at $207,099,039. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.