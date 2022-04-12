Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.16% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

NXTG opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.